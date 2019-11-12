Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans in Samantha Cameron's fashion label The This Morning star looks ready for work in this classic outfit…

Holly Willoughby looked SO chic on Tuesday's This Morning, wearing a classically stylish outfit from Samantha Cameron's fashion label Cefinn. Samantha is married to former Prime Minister David Cameron. Holly's look consisted of a red crew-neck jumper that cost £150, and a maxi pencil skirt that had military-style contrast piping and a side split, which had a price tag of £220. Fans loved the look, and took to the comments section of Instagram to shower the ensemble with praise. The mother-of-three added black high heel shoes and her hair and makeup looked immaculate.

Holly's outfit was classic and elegant

Samantha Cameron founded her fashion label in 2017 and the London-based label creates chic, grown-up fashion for the 'multitasking urban woman.'

According to the official website, every piece is designed to be smart, modern and feminine. The clothes are known to be easy to wear and elegantly understated - 'fashion you don’t have to overthink – step into it in the morning and you’re good to go 24/7, from a day in the office to a dinner date with friends.' The label is pronounced ‘Sefin’ to rhyme with ‘Elfin’, and is based on an acronym of Samantha’s surname, Cameron, and her children’s initials: Elwen, Florence, Ivan and Nancy. How cute?

The 38-year-old wore another pricey number on Monday's show - a beautiful grey and black check shirt dress, which came from high-end designer brand Claudie Pierlot Paris.

We've tracked down the long-sleeve design and you can pick it up online for £260.

The frock has an asymmetric hem and a belted waist. You can button it right up to the shirt collar or leave it open by doing up fewer buttons. It's both casual and feminine, and would look fab teamed with a coat or blazer. Once again, viewers were very taken with the look and took to Instagram to give it a big thumbs up. "Classically stylish!" one fan wrote. Another added: "Gorgeous dress Holly, you look so beautiful and elegant."

