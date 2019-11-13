ITV Palooza best dresses: Stacey Solomon, Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall and more

The red carpet is never short of fabulous dresses, and some of our favourite celebrities once again pulled out all the stops for the ITV Palooza on Tuesday. From Holly Willoughby and Fearne McCann's chic black outfits to the bold colours of Lisa Faulkner and Andrea McLean's frocks, we take a look at some of the most incredible looks from the star-studded event.

There's no denying that Holly Willoughby knows how to dress to impress on the red carpet. The This Morning host opted for a black Christopher Kane dress complete with crystal detailing, which she paired with chic black heels by Gina Shoes. Stunning as always!

Mellow yellow was the colour of the night, with both Davina McCall and Andrea McLean stepping out in the pretty hue. Davina wowed fans in an eye-catching, one-shouldered pencil dress by Alex Perry which featured one floaty long sleeve. She paired it with the most incredible party shoes from Freya Rose which added a touch of sparkle to her outfit. Stylist Angie Smith took to Instagram Stories to compliment the star, stating: "Pure sunshine. [sun emoji] I love this woman! So strong, kind, humble. [star emoji] You look beautiful tonight."

Rochelle Humes brought a sophisticated work vibe to the red carpet wearing a blazer over her blue silk dress. She looked glam accessorising with a matching clutch and black fluffy House Of CB shoes.

Looking marvellous in metallics, Stacey Solomon left baby Rex at home and got all dressed up in an Olivia Rubin tiered gold, silver and white dress. Olivia said: "I love Stacey and everything about what she stands for. She is beautiful inside and out and a dream to dress." She wore her long hair in bouncy curls and accessorised with a black sparkly bow around her waist, metallic heels and statement white flower earrings. Gorgeous!

While she also opted for a classic black number, Ferne McCann wowed fans in a more daring cut out dress which showed off her fabulous figure. Paired with strappy heels and wet-look hair, she looked effortlessly put together.

Everyone loves a sparkly dress this time of year, and Amber Gill is no exception. The Love Island winner glittered in a gold tasselled dress that would make even Strictly dancers proud. She paired it with silver accessories, including strappy heels and a striped silver and gold clutch.

Lorraine Kelly ditched the traditional dress for a fabulous black velvet jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline, big shoulders and a huge statement bow around her waist. Adding a touch of silver with some diamond earrings and a studded clutch, we are feeling festive just looking at the TV star.

We can't get over Andrea McLean's yellow dress! Adding a pop of colour to the red carpet, the Loose Women star was sure to be noticed in the floaty maxi dress. We are loving the balance between the demure high neck and the thigh-high split. And while many would be tempted to opt for more subtle accessories, Andrea committed to her colourful look with a metallic croc-style bag and blue and pink heels by Meenu Graziani.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Lisa Faulkner's hot pink dress? Posing on the red carpet with her new husband John Tarode, she rocked a beautiful £299 silk dress by Amanda Holden's line at online brand Fenn Wright Manson. With a gathered elasticated waistband, cuffed sleeves and a tie at the back, it's the perfect dress to brighten up your winter party wardrobe.

It's the season for sequins! If Tess Daly hasn't already made us put a sparkly Rixo dress at the top of our Christmas wish list, Lisa Snowdon stepping out in another gorgeous number from the brand certainly has. Featuring a side split and long sleeves, Lisa showed off her toned legs in the multi-coloured stripe dress.