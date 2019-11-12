Holly Willoughby sends fans into meltdown with stunning black Christopher Kane dress Holly opted for a Cefinn outfit earlier on This Morning

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Tuesday night when she opted for a black Christopher Kane dress complete with crystal detailing for ITV's Palooza. Paired with chic black heels by Gina Shoes, the This Morning host looked every inch the starlet. The doting mum shared her outfit on Instagram, adding the caption: "Headed out to see the whole gang at the #itvpalooza .... thank you @itv for having me... dress by @christopherkane shoes by @ginashoesofficial."

Of course, Holly's photo was flooded with complimentary comments, including replies from famous faces. Christine Lampard replied with a string of emojis and Emma Bunton added: "Beautiful!" Many of the This Morning host's fans also sent sweet messages. One wrote: "Beautiful as always!" while a second exclaimed: "Holly, you always look so beautiful!"

Holly looked incredible on Tuesday night

ITV's Palooza will take place at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday night and dozens of celebrities are expected to hit the red carpet in show-stopping looks. But this wasn't Holly's first glamourous look of the day. The star appeared on This Morning decked out in a classically stylish outfit from Samantha Cameron's fashion label Cefinn. Holly's look consisted of a red crew-neck jumper that cost £150 and a maxi pencil skirt that had military-style contrast piping and a side split, which had a price tag of £220. Fans loved the look, and took to the comment section of Holly's Instagram to shower the ensemble with praise. The mother-of-three added black high heel shoes and her hair and makeup looked immaculate. One wrote: "Stunning as always!" and another added: "What a great look!"

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans in Samantha Cameron's popular fashion label

Holly wore Cefinn on This Morning

MORE: Holly Willoughby kicks off her working week with a fancy check dress

Samantha is married to former Prime Minister David Cameron and says that with her label, she wants to "create an urban uniform for busy women who love fashion". This isn't the first time Holly has worn Cefinn, the mother-of-three is a known fan of the label.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.