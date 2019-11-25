Coleen Rooney WOWS in the perfect date-night dress

Check out Coleen Rooney! The wife of football star Wayne is currently enjoying a sun-drenched holiday in Dubai without her children and we are loving her holiday wardrobe. On Sunday evening the mother-of-four wore a gorgeous ruffled dress by high-end designer Alice McCall. The £430 dress is made in a white and lilac colourway, featured a floral print, a square neck, short sleeves, rounded shoulders, a ruffle trimming, ruched detail and a pretty flared skirt. Fancy! She added nude high heels and carried a nude clutch bag for good measure. Enjoying the surroundings of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Coleen took to the 'gram to share her holiday 'Outfit of the Day' and wrote: "Gorgeous time away. Can’t wait to see my boys."

Coleen looked glam in Dubai

Although this outfit is a majorly dressed-up one, the brunette beauty often goes more casual when she is papped running errands. In October, Coleen was seen out and about in Alderley Edge, wearing black leggings, a green tartan blouse by Zara and a fabulous pair of Veja trainers - the brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Floral dress, £430, Alice McCall @ Farfetch

Veja was founded in 2004 by besties Sébastien Kopp and François Morillion. The ethically driven and ecologically grounded company create trainers made from organic cotton and recyclable materials and Princess Beatrice also has a pair.

There's no doubt that Coleen has had a stressful few months after accusing fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of selling personal stories about her and her family to The Sun in a Twitter post. At the time the scandal dropped, Social Chain Data revealed that the spat had TRIPLE the amount of Twitter mentions (276,822) as Boris Johnson (80,074) and the emotion generated by both women was higher than Brexit, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump combined. Eek!

