Coleen Rooney BREAKS silence following infamous Twitter clash with Rebekah Vardy Wayne Rooney's wife has returned to social media…

Coleen Rooney has returned to social media following her now-infamous clash on Twitter with Rebekah Vardy – dubbed the 'Wagatha Christie scandal'. Wayne Rooney’s wife has maintained her silence ever since she accused Rebekah's account of leaking stories about her to the press. Eleven days after making the accusation, Coleen uploaded a photo of her youngest son Cass, showing him sitting on the grass, wrapped up in a winter coat. "Lovely morning in the fresh air with Cass," the 33-year-old mother-of-four wrote. "We had planned to be with the rest of our family in Barbados for half term break. Unfortunately I became poorly with an infection before we were due to leave. I am not able to join them for the time being, even though I am feeling better."

Earlier this month, Coleen took to Instagram and Twitter to accuse Rebekah – who is married to fellow footballer Jamie Vardy – of selling personal stories about her and her family to The Sun. A short time later, Rebekah, who is pregnant with her fifth child, spoke to the Daily Mail to defend herself against the allegations. Rebekah, 37, revealed that she noticed in March that Coleen had blocked her on her private Instagram account. "I sent her a message and asked her: 'Have I done something, is there a problem here? I seem to be blocked on Instagram.' And she said no, it was probably one of the kids messing about with her phone that had done it. She was completely convincing," she said.

Although Coleen removed the block on Becky's account, it seems that is when she then blocked everyone else so that she was the only one who could see her Instagram Stories. However, Rebekah is determined to clear her name and find out who really leaked the fake stories, admitting she is not convinced it came from her account, and she has not been presented with any evidence by Coleen's legal team. "We've asked for the proof, but it's not been forthcoming," Becky said.

She further revealed that she had called Coleen immediately after her accusation appeared online. "I said to her: 'Coleen, what on earth have you done?'" Becky recalled of the conversation. "It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: 'I'm not pointing the finger' and I said: 'You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me!' If I don't talk, then everyone will still think I did it, and the abuse will go on."