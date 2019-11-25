Amanda Holden's black faux leather dress wins her major style points

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Monday morning, starting the day off with a bang! She decided to rock a very funky black, faux leather dress, which came from online fashion brand Sosandar. The £59 number was so luxe looking, we found it hard to believe it was faux. Stitched on the dress was cleverly placed panels that skim the shape. A dress like this is smart enough for work, but could be jazzed up for the weekend with jewellery, a blazer and heels. The 48-year-old decided to go all punky on us and added some black lace-up flat boots into the mix, which came from Very. With her waved hair and dark eyeshadow, she was certainly channeling her inner rock chic. Caroline Flack was one of the first followers to comment with a series of emojis, and one follower wrote: "LOVE this dress."

Amanda looked fabulous in her leather-look dress

We are still reeling over the outfit Amanda stepped out in on Friday. She wore a dark green, festive-looking number from luxury high street store Ted Baker.

Faux Leather Dress, £59, Sosandar

The pretty and polished design had a fitted top with subtle frills at the sleeve and was finished with a sophisticated full-flared skirt. The dress costs £199 and also comes in burgundy. The BGT star finished the look with a pair of black ankle boots and a Santa hat. With her famous blonde mane tousled in Hollywood waves, Amanda looked super glam for her morning slot on Heart Radio.

Not only is the blonde beauty ready for Christmas with her wardrobe, she's also decorated her home, too. On Sunday, she shared a snapshot showcasing her tree, which has been beautifully decked out in red and gold decorations. She wrote: "We went early #Christmas." A number of Amanda's fans were quick to praise her perfectly-placed decorations, but some chastised her for putting her tree up in November. "That is a BOLD move. But utterly beautiful. I can't. Not yet. Not TIL December," one wrote. "Too early!" a second remarked, while a third added: "Humbug!! Any Christmas trees or decorations up before the 6th of December should be burned."

