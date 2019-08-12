Coleen Rooney just wore a second-hand pair of shoes and we are shocked Coleen supports sustainable fashion...

Coleen Rooney is known for her love of designer labels. The wife of football legend Wayne Rooney is always decked out in expensive threads, so you can imagine our surprise when we spotted her rocking a pair of second-hand shoes on her Instagram! In a snap that appeared online, the 33-year-old was seen with her feet up at the Duchess of Sussex's favourite spot - Soho Farmhouse - sporting a pair of racing green velvet Gucci loafers that had the iconic gold double G print stitched on the sole. Coleen actually picked them up from Hush Luxe - a website that buys in designer, pre-owned goods and sells them for a lot less. Genius! Who doesn't love a designer bargain? We've had a peep online and there's Valentino bags, Chanel espadrilles and even Balmain dresses.

Coleen's Gucci loafers were pre-owned

Although the mother-of-four is known for her hugely expensive wardrobe, that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy a spree on the highstreet. Last year, the Liverpool-born star rocked a houndstooth checked top from the Spanish store and it cost her just £29.99. Who would have thought it? What's more, the tweed top had a funnel collar and she teamed it with simple skinny jeans and trainers. So chic.

Coleen's first big splurge was a party dress. She told the Liverpool Echo: "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Cricket to wear to Wayne’s dad’s 40th. I was 16 so it was quite a grown-up choice but I don't know what made me choose that particular dress. I hadn’t seen it in a magazine, although if I see something I like it doesn’t matter what label it is or whether it’s high street or designer.' See, even at a young age Coleen always had a passion for fashion.

