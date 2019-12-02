Princess Margaret's dress makes an appearance on the red carpet at the 2019 Fashion Awards

A number of celebrities looked like royalty as they hit the red carpet on Monday night for the Fashion Awards 2019, but Bollywood star Amy Jackson took it a new level with her strapless dress. The brunette beauty stunned fans wearing a gown that once belonged in Princess Margaret's wardrobe. If it's got the royal seal of approval then it's certainly red carpet-worthy!

Amy Jackson and Jordan Grants at The Fashion Awards 2019

Designed by Hardy Amies, who was the official dressmaker to the Queen, the gown featured a deep pink colour, floaty skirt and a dip hem. It was originally seen on Princess Margaret, but it has been rented out via MY WARDROBE HQ by a collector. Amy teamed it with velvet blush pink heels, a simple diamond necklace and striking hair and makeup to complete the look. The 27-year-old actress and model wore her hair in a sleek straight ponytail alongside matching eye makeup and glossy lips.

RELATED: The real story about Princess Margaret's first love Peter Townsend

Long before the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were making headlines for their fashion choices, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II was considered to be one of biggest style icons in the royal family. Her reputation even earnt her the nickname 'the Margaret style' in the 1950s, much like we see 'the Kate effect' today. With a love of bright colours, cinched-in waists and bold hair accessories, she was considered more of a rule-breaker when it came to fashion than her sister. And we can see why! We still love her soft leopard print jacket and printed silk headscarves.

Her style is still influencing the fashion world today, with Alexa Chung revealing earlier in 2019 that one of the jackets in her collection with British heritage brand, Barbour, was inspired by the royal. Speaking of the Glenda trench coat, she told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Pop on a headscarf and jump in the Landie, it’s Royal family catnip."

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall twins with Prince Charles in the ultimate winter coats