Good Morning Britain hosts wowed at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019: From Kate Garraway to Susanna Reid The stylish GMB gang hit the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards...

The Good Morning Britain hosts are a fashionable bunch, often gracing our screens with some chic dresses and dapper suits. They continued to put their best fashion foot forward on 28 October, with Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ben Shepard all looking fabulous as they were pictured arriving at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. If you missed all the action, be sure to tune in on Tuesday night at 8pm on ITV.

Susanna was a vision in pink! She looked gorgeous wearing a Suzanne Neville strapless fuschia dress which nipped in at the waist before dropping to the floor. She paired the dress with delicate silver drop earrings and wore matching pink nails. To finish her look, the 48-year-old styled her dark hair into loose curls and kept her makeup simple, with pale pink blusher on her cheeks, mascara framing her eyes and a pop of pink lips.

In early October, the presenter showed fans she doesn't need makeup to look gorgeous. Posting before-and-after photos on Instagram, the mother-of-three compared her natural, makeup-free look at 4am to what she looked like at 6am after visiting the hair and makeup department. And both were stunning! "You've got to fake it to make it…" she said in the caption, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments, writing: "I prefer the natural 4am one," and: "Beautiful with or without the face paint."

Her co-host Kate added some sparkle to the occasion in a silvery-white sequinned dress, which featured a V-neck and long sleeves. She showed off the UN-NYE dress in all its glory on Instagram, twirling it in a video that she captioned: "Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle & the #prideofbritainawards mean it’s vital. Braced for an extraordinary evening celebrating Britain’s finest with the @gmb gang."

Nailing the effortless yet elegant look, she opted for matching silver earrings and wore her blonde hair in a bouncy blowdry. The mother-of-two let her outfit do the talking by keeping her makeup simple, showing off her glowing skin, wearing a touch of mascara and pale pink lips.

Meteorologist Laura Tobin looked incredible in her red Mascara London dress, styled by Debbie Harper.

Ranvir Singh also looked gorgeous wearing a floral dress by Chi Chi London. The 'Fae' number looked fabulous on the newsreader...

And it wasn't just the women that were dressed to impress!

Ben looked equally as stylish at the awards in a blue suit, with a matching deep blue and pink striped tie and his hair in its usual messy chic style.

Sean Fletcher also looked dapper in his suit and tie.

