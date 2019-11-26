Myleene Klass dazzles in a sparkly tulle dress at Global's Make Some Noise gala

All eyes were on Myleene Klass as she walked the red carpet at Global's Make Some Noise charity event in London on Monday. Held in Finsbury Square Marquee, the event raised £850,000 which will go to charities that support children and young people across the UK living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

She looked stunning as she arrived at the star-studded event wearing a strapless black tulle dress from Marchesa, and we were loving the tiered skirt and soft gold glitter polka dots. The former Hear'Say singer wore her hair in a sleek updo and opted for simple makeup, showing off her flawless skin, accentuating her dark eyes with soft brown eyeliner and finishing the look with a pale pink lipstick.

Her dress did not go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to the comments section of her Instagram photo to praise her look. One wrote: "Looking beautiful", while another noted that the dress was the perfect party look: "Would be perfect for New Year’s Eve celebrations!" The stunning glitter dress is available to buy in several sizes from Farfetch for £875, and it will arrive just in time for the festive celebrations.

Marchesa black tulle dress, £875, Farfetch

Letting her dress remain the focal point of her outfit, the 41-year-old covered the black velvet belt that comes as part of the dress with a wide leather one. She paired it with a matching black clutch and simple gold jewellery by Amy Russell Taylor, and it appears the personalised necklace is one of her go-to pieces. "Wow stunning. And so pleased to see you wearing your necklace," the designer wrote on Instagram, to which she replied: "I never take it off. I love it."

The Smooth Radio presenter looked loved up as she posed for pictures with partner Simon Motson. The pair enjoyed an evening away from parenting duties after welcoming baby Apollo back in August. Myleene previously told HELLO! she was enjoying every moment with her son, stating: "I love the night feeds – it's a privilege to look at his little face during the night. I know how quickly this will go. I'm loving every single minute. I even miss my baby bump – I put on over five stone. I want to savour every single second."

