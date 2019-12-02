The Duchess of Cornwall twins with Prince Charles in the ultimate winter coats The royal pair are pure couple goals, don't you think?

The Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles in Sandringham on Sunday, where the pair were seen attending a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Looking super chic, the royal couple looked ready for the cold snap - particularly Camilla - who dazzled onlookers in a tweed coat, which she teamed with a cream, pie-crust jumper, black boots and she carried a terracotta-toned handbag. The royal also added one of her favourite cosy hats that had a fur trim and leather gloves. Charles meanwhile wore a remarkably similar coat to his wife, in the same tweed texture. In fact, one may even say the pair got dressed together - after all, twinning is winning! He added a shirt and tie, tailored trousers and loafers. What a stylish pair, right?

A mirror image! Charles and Camilla wore similar tweed coats in Sandringham

We loved how the pair even stopped to chat with well-wishers, as they made their way to church. Members of the royal family regularly attend the Sunday service whenever they stay in Sandringham and it's also where they all go on Christmas Day.

The royals attend church on Christmas Day - this photo was famously taken in 2017

Speaking of the big day, we love seeing the royals on Christmas Day - the whole family is out in force where they make the walk to church in their finest attire. After the service, they usually conduct a mini walkabout, and greet fans and of course, wish them a happy Christmas.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall brings glamour to the royal tour in a navy blue jumpsuit

Memorably in 2017, onlooker Karen Anvil took an incredible photo of Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan. It was the couples' first outing at Sandringham together and Meghan's first experience of a royal Christmas. Karen's photo of the 'Fab Four' smiling directly at her made the cover of HELLO! magazine and other publications and newspapers. Not bad for a picture that was taken on an Iphone!

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall is radiant in powder blue suit