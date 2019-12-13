Holly Willoughby wears the perfect Christmas outfit on a festive day out with friends Christine Lampard and Emma Bunton Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard were also there!

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a festive day out with some of her closet friends on Friday – including Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard – and the This Morning presenter was certainly bringing the Christmassy vibes in a long, sequinned black coat. Holly shared a photo of the girls' day on Instagram, and in it, they could be seen standing on a train platform. The mother-of-three captioned the snap: "Best day out with my girls… @shishib @christinelampard @emmaleebunton #nikidemetz Magical Poirot vibes @belmondbritishpullman @agencyoneuk."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

Holly's fans were delighted to see the famous faces together, and one replied: "Some lovely women. I wish I was getting on that train with you!" Another hilariously added: "What a beautiful bunch of women. I want to know which one will be staggering home for late night cheese on toast." Of course, some of the TV star's fans were quick to notice how glamourous the 38-year-old looked, with one noting: "Glamour train!"

MORE: Holly Willoughby just showed off her new M&S Christmas dress

Holly shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: We need Holly Willoughby’s cosy tartan pyjamas from Celebrity Juice

It wasn't the first time that Holly showed off her fashion credentials on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Dancing on Ice host shared a picture of her newest M&S dress, and it sure was a beauty! The presenter uploaded a picture of the black and white polka dot number from the high street store, and revealed that she’ll even be wearing it on Christmas Day this year.

She captioned the post: "Let it snow... thank you @marksandspencer for this beauty.... nice with a belt now but rest assured come Christmas Day... it’s just as nice without and leaves more room for Christmas pudding!"

Thursday marked Holly's last day hosting This Morning before the Christmas break, and it seems the doting mum wanted to look as Christmassy as possible on her final day. Sharing a photo of her bright red dress on Instagram, she wrote: "Final day of term before we break up for Christmas… so obviously I've dressed as Mrs Santa Claus…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.