Holly Willoughby decided to go all out with the Christmas vibes on Wednesday morning! The 38-year-old dazzled fans in a lovely red tartan dress which came from royally-loved brand Maje. The asymmetrical checkered pencil skirt had fancy buttons at the sides, as well as black and red checks which were totally festive. Currently on sale with twenty percent off, it has a price tag of £167.20. Holly added a cream knitted jumper by high street store & Other Stories, which cost £85 and simple black high heel court shoes. Holly's 6 million Instagram fans went crazy over the look, taking to the comments section to give her ensemble their verdict. One follower wrote: "Beautiful skirt Holly!" Another wrote: "So festive!"

Mother-of-two Holly looked fresh and ready for her day presenting, despite her action-packed evening on Tuesday. The blonde beauty filmed the Dancing on Ice Christmas special, which will be shown on 22 December on ITV.

She wore a stunning bespoke cream dress with layers of frills, by Joao Rolo Couture. We loved how the design was covered in silver sequins and keeping it in with the Christmas chic theme, she added sparkly high heels by Gina and dazzling diamonds by Boodles.

On Monday, Holly donned two show-stopping frocks for the Dancing on Ice press night. Her first number was a gorgeous black, bandeau-cut ensemble with white piping by Peter Langner which she wore in the day, then when the evening came, she did a quick outfit change and chose a head-turning pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban.

If this is how stunning Holly's frocks are now, can you imagine how show-stopping they will be when the show returns in January? The show's contestants have already been announced for DOI 2020, and they include: Michael Barrymore, Caprice, Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane, Lucrezia Millarini, H, Lisa George, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg MBE, Joe Swash, Ben Hanlin and Trisha Goddard. So exciting!

