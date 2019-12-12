Holly Willoughby bids farewell to This Morning wearing an incredible red dress

Thursday saw Holly Willoughby's last day on This Morning. Don't worry folks, it's not for good (phew!), it's just for Christmas. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to show off her incredible red dress for the show, and captioned it: "Final day of term before we break up for Christmas… so obviously I've dressed as Mrs Santa Claus…" We seriously can't get over how gorgeous this dress is. The mum-of-three was styled by Angie Smith - her go-to fashion stylist - and showed off her Suzannah London dress with a series of happy expressions. Someone's excited about getting a lie-in until the new year.

The square-neck dress is bang on trend right now, and we love how Holly's matched the dress with a red tint on the lips - if you can't go full-on glamour at Christmas, when can you?

If you were looking to copy Holly's red va-va-voom dress, you're in luck as it's stocked on the Suzannah website. It's also priced at £1,735.01 (don't forget the penny!), so it's quite the splurge. We think this dress will be a timeless classic though, and can be worn for years to come. The model on the website wears the dress with a red belt, but Holly has the black one. The belt doesn't come with the dress as it's made to order.

Alice dress, £1,735.01, Suzannah London

The website states: "Beautiful structured deepest intense red Italian wool crepe dress. The Alice is inspired by an early 1950s silhouette. The structured dress has a wide neck and puff shoulder and elegant slim sleeves. This perfect longline silhouette which is cut as a long midi length is designed with special occasions in mind. The dress has bra keepers at two points of the neckline to hold your regular bra out to the side of the neckline. The dress is made of a medium weight woven Italian cloth and is fully lined in silk satin and has a centre back zip for step-in-ease. A truly stylish dress for day to dinner, and easily styled for events with millinery."

Holly's in excellent company with her Suzannah dress - the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice have all been photographed wearing a design from the London-based designer. Since launching her first collection, Suzannah Crabb has built a sterling CV within the luxury womenswear market and has created many celebrated outfits for famous formal occasions and moments in modern history.