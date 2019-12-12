We need Holly Willoughby’s cosy tartan pyjamas from Celebrity Juice If only we could go to work in our PJs!

Most of us can only dream of going to work in our pyjamas, but Celebrity Juice isn’t your average workplace, and for their Christmas special the team captains and celeb guests got to wear their cosiest clothes - of course, Holly Willoughby made them look chic and stylish regardless!

The presenter wore a pair of classic tartan long-sleeved pyjamas along with a stylish bow headband.

We’ve done some digging and found Holly’s exact pyjamas, and while they usually cost a pricey £165 per pair, they’re currently reduced to £82.50 in the Net-a-Porter sale - and available in most sizes.

Checked flannel pyjama set, was £165, now £82.50, Rails @ Net-a-Porter

They’re definitely more of an investment purchase, but if you’re looking for a really special gift for Christmas 2019 we guarantee these will be well-received. Otherwise, we’ve found similar pairs to shop now at a fraction of the price:

Cotton pyjama set, £59.95, Joules @ John Lewis

Checked PJs in a bag, £25, Boux Avenue

Celeb Juice is Holly’s last bit of work before the Christmas holidays. Today (Thursday 12 December) was her last day presenting This Morning in 2019, and the 38-year-old took to Instagram to show off her incredible red dress for the show, and captioned it: "Final day of term before we break up for Christmas… so obviously I've dressed as Mrs Santa Claus…"

If her red va-va-voom dress is more your style than pyjamas, you're in luck as it's stocked on the Suzannah website. It's also priced at £1,735.01, so it's quite the splurge.

Alice dress, £1,735.01, Suzannah London

From one fashion extreme to the other - and we love both looks! Anyone else feeling festive?

