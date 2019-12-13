Holly Willoughby just showed off her new M&S Christmas dress The polka dot Marks & Spencer buy is a classic

Holly Willoughby has shared a picture online of her newest M&S dress, and it sure is a beauty! The presenter uploaded a picture of the black and white polka dot number from the high street store, and revealed that she’ll even be wearing it on Christmas Day this year.

“Let it snow... thank you @marksandspencer for this beauty.... nice with a belt now but rest assured come Christmas Day... it’s just as nice without and leaves more room for Christmas pudding!” she captioned the image, sharing lots of festive emojis for good measure.

Luckily for us, the relaxed fit midi dress is currently in stock in all sizes - and best of all, it’s just £45!

Polka dot relaxed midi dress, £45, M&S

We can definitely see why Holly says it’s the perfect dress for festive eating; the high neck, long sleeves and loose fit make it comfortable, but still stylish enough to make it feel as though you’ve made an effort amidst all the Christmas dinners and present unwrapping. Chuck-on-style dresses are a big trend right now, so not only will you feel free, you’ll also look cool.

Follower’s loved the style, with one commenting on the 38-year-old’s Instagram picture: “That’s so pretty. My kind of dress.” Another added: “I might just get one of those beauties 👌 Holly you look lovely in everything.”

Holly has been wearing plenty of M&S styles recently. The presenter recently showed off another black and white dress made from an ultra-light, slinky satin fabric that had a high neckline and a dainty pleated skirt. We love the flowing shape and button-up cuffs on the wrists. The best part? It’s currently 40 per cent off in the pre-Christmas sales - and available in most sizes, if you’re quick!

Satin printed dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

That’s your Christmas Day outfit dilemma sorted!

