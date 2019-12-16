Amanda Holden is getting into the Christmas spirit! The 48-year-old enjoyed a festive night out with her eldest child Alexa on Sunday, as they stepped out for the press night for a drag version of Cinderella in London. Mother and daughter opted for matching silver sequins on then night, with Amanda wowing onlookers in a plunging evening gown. Alexa, 13, chose to wear a glittering roll neck top, teamed with black leggings and combat boots. Amanda shares two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes; Alexa, known as Lexi, and seven-year-old Hollie.

Just last week, Amanda and Chris celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The Heart Radio host paid tribute to her "gorgeous, funny husband" in a throwback post in honour of their anniversary, and was congratulated by friends including Ruth Langsford and John Torode. Amanda married Chris on 10 December 2008, after a five-year relationship. They tied the knot at St Margaret's Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House, an exclusive member’s club and hotel. Guests at the wedding included her former Britain's Got Talent colleague Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall, Angela Griffin, Slade frontman Noddy Holder and EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace. Former The Bill actress Jane Wall was one of Amanda's bridesmaids, while former Formula One driver David Coulthard was Chris' best man.

Reflecting on her wedding day, Amanda previously wrote in the Sun: "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife. I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

