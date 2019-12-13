Hurrah! Amanda Holden’s sparkly M&S knit is in the sale The polka dot Marks & Spencer buy is a classic

Amanda Holden loves a good jumper, and she’s a big fan of M&S, too - so it makes sense that she’s found the perfect festive knit. The presenter shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram this morning, and her glittery burgundy top is a sale bargain from everyone’s favourite high street store, Marks & Spencer.

The 48-year-old looked incredible in the top, a pink velvet skirt, spotty sheer tights and a pair of pointed court shoes. One Instagram follower commented “Love this colour on you,” while another added “Love this. You look incredible.”

And her stunning knit is currently reduced to just £15. Some sizes are sold out, but not to worry - it comes in four colours, including gold and silver.

READ: The high street brands Amanda Holden loves for knitwear

Metallic long-sleeve top, was £25, now £15, M&S

BUY NOW

Meanwhile her stand-out skirt is from another high street store: Jigsaw. The classic a-line style is perfect with tights in winter, and would look gorgeous with other pink colours in spring.

Velvet mini skirt, £89, Jigsaw

BUY NOW

Amanda has been giving us all kinds of winter wardrobe inspiration lately. Yesterday she wore the perfect knitted midi dress from brand Sosandar, which has long sleeves and an easy-to-wear midi length. She styled it with burgundy knee-high boots to continue the colour theme.

The style is currently available in most sizes, but is selling out fast - probably thanks to Amanda! We’d recommend shopping fast if you want to get your hands on the knit.

Fit and flare knitted dress, £79, Sosandar

BUY NOW

Just like Holly Willoughby has Angie Smith to sort out her wardrobe, Amanda has Karl Willett.

HELLO! spoke to the celebrity stylist, who said of Amanda's look: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.