The high street brands Amanda Holden loves for knitwear They’re actually affordable, too!

No-one rocks great knitwear buys quite like Amanda Holden. The presenter wows us every day with her outfit choices, and she always manages to find a great selection of jumpers and cosy dresses - and best of all, they’re usually from the high street. Whether it’s a cute slogan jumper or a chic knitted dress, Amanda always shares her look on her Instagram page and tags the brands, meaning we’re quick to get our hands on them too.

The 48-year-old has a fun, feminine style, and usually pairs knitwear with midi skirts or trousers and trainers - particularly recently, when she’s been resting her ankle up after an injury. When she’s in full health and wearing heels, they tend to be comfier, block heel style boots, which means it’s so simple to copy her style at home.

And the best place to start? These shops that she can’t stay away from….

Joanie

Amanda has multiple different knits from Joanie, and it’s no wonder; their bright, playful designs are right up her street.

Jumpers from the brand tend to be around £45, which means they’re within most budgets.

Scallop stripe knit, £38, Joanie

Slogan jumper, £45, Joanie

Reiss

When she wants a more simple, tailored style, Amanda turns to Reiss.

The high street store is loved by celebs and even the royals for their timeless designs and quality materials.

Grey ribbed jumper dress, £185, Reiss

Open knit jumper, £145, Reiss

Boden

Amanda brings colour to her day-to-day outfits with knits from Boden.

The brand does excellent striped jumpers, and has designs to suit all ages.

Cashmere crew neck jumper, £130, Boden

Lara jumper, £65, Boden

Sosandar

This is one of Amanda’s favourite brands, hands down. When she wore their knitted striped dress, fans went wild for the design.

Their sleek, simple styles are perfect for those who favour a sophisticated look.

Belted knitted dress, £69, Sosandar

Black metallic knitted dress, £79, Sosandar

Zara

We’d guess that Amanda wears Zara once a week, on average.

The high street favourite is the place to go if you want fashion-forward designs at affordable prices, but you’ll have to be quick - most of Amanda’s favourite items sell out quickly.

Wool dress with tie, £59.99, Zara

Colour block sweater, £29.99, Zara

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.