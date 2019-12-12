Amanda Holden just wore the perfect winter knit dress

Amanda Holden is a huge fan of high street brand Sosandar, and she’s worn one of their knits yet again today. The presenter and Britain’s Got Talent judge wore the perfect knitted midi dress, which has long sleeves and an easy-to-wear midi length. She styled it with burgundy knee-high boots to continue the colour theme, and we’re feeling inspired by the tonal outfit.

Turns out, the dress is just £79 from Sosandar. The style is currently available in most sizes, but is selling out fast - probably thanks to Amanda! We’d recommend shopping fast if you want to get your hands on the knit.

Fit and flare knitted dress, £79, Sosandar

Instagram fans loved the look, with one follower commenting: "Love this outfit Amanda, great colour on you....me thinks I’ll go shopping."

Of course, it’s not the first time the 48-year-old has inspired us with her knitwear. She always manages to find a great selection of jumpers and cosy dresses - and best of all, they’re usually from the high street.

READ: The knitwear brands Amanda Holden can’t get enough of

If it’s her boots you’re more interested in, you’ll be pleased to know that the high street has plenty of similar styles available to shop, and they’re a perfect buy to wear with everything from dresses and skirts to trousers and jeans.

Burgundy leather zip knee-high boots, £139, Sosandar

Ruby leather knee boots, £225, Iris & Ink @ The Outnet

Amanda shares most of her looks online, but last night she took a break from fashion to encourage her followers to vote in the General Election. Sharing a meme on her Instagram page, she wrote: “Don’t throw it away today! Top tip... VOTE FOR WHO YOU HATE LEAST! 💪🏼🎄”

She also celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Chris Hughes this week, sharing a sweet picture of the pair together.

She’s a busy lady!

