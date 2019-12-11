amanda-holden-outfit-instagram

Amanda Holden's white dogtooth Ted Baker dress can be found in John Lewis

The ITV star looks incredible in her pencil dress…

Laura Sutcliffe

On Wednesday morning, Amanda Holden brought the glamour once again, rocking a stunning pencil dress on her Heart radio show that she co-presents each day with Jamie Theakston.The beautiful Britain's Got Talent judge wore a sophisticated pencil dress that was made in two parts - it had a clean blouse-inspired top and a classic dogtooth patterned pencil skirt, which zipped up at the back for the perfect fit. Priced at £118, it can be found on the John Lewis website and all sizes are currently available online. The 48-year-old teamed the frock with classic nude heels and left her jewellery at home, and just sported a simple watch.

We are loving Amanda's Ted Baker dress

The blonde beauty may look ultra-glamme dup at work, but it's a different story when she is at home. Speaking in an interview with Fenn Wright Manson - the fashion brand she has a fashion range with - Amanda explained: "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?"

Ted Baker Harlla Houndstooth Bodycon Dress, £118, John Lewis

Amanda's upcoming SS20 collection will be dropping soon, and the mother-of-two has lots of exciting pieces in store for shoppers. "We’ve brought in more trousery things, lots of things you might wear for a special event like a wedding or a Christening, very feminine lace and really gorgeous pastel colours. And again timeless."

She added: "They are things you can keep in your wardrobe for ages because they’re beautifully made. The spring collection is based around women I look up to or have inspired me, so some are friends and some are just women I think are fabulous."

