On Wednesday morning, Amanda Holden brought the glamour once again, rocking a stunning pencil dress on her Heart radio show that she co-presents each day with Jamie Theakston.The beautiful Britain's Got Talent judge wore a sophisticated pencil dress that was made in two parts - it had a clean blouse-inspired top and a classic dogtooth patterned pencil skirt, which zipped up at the back for the perfect fit. Priced at £118, it can be found on the John Lewis website and all sizes are currently available online. The 48-year-old teamed the frock with classic nude heels and left her jewellery at home, and just sported a simple watch.

The blonde beauty may look ultra-glamme dup at work, but it's a different story when she is at home. Speaking in an interview with Fenn Wright Manson - the fashion brand she has a fashion range with - Amanda explained: "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?"

Amanda's upcoming SS20 collection will be dropping soon, and the mother-of-two has lots of exciting pieces in store for shoppers. "We’ve brought in more trousery things, lots of things you might wear for a special event like a wedding or a Christening, very feminine lace and really gorgeous pastel colours. And again timeless."

She added: "They are things you can keep in your wardrobe for ages because they’re beautifully made. The spring collection is based around women I look up to or have inspired me, so some are friends and some are just women I think are fabulous."

