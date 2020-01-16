Lorraine Kelly's £20 snake print ASOS dress is going straight in our basket

Could Lorraine Kelly be the new Queen of animal print? We think so. In recent months we've seen the 60-year-old rocking everything from leopard print to zebra print, tiger print and more - and now she's back at it! Stepping out to host her ITV show on Thursday morning, the Scottish TV presenter stunned viewers in a chic multi-coloured, snake print dress. But do not be fooled, this covetable frock may look high-end but it is actually from the high-street, and it gets better, it's also on sale on the ASOS website for only £20 - what a steal!

Lorraine's snake print dress is not the usual animal print frock. Rather than being a single colour, the midi dress comes with contrasting lilac, tan, grey and white snake print stripes. The unique shirt dress comes with a point collar, full-length sleeves and a flattering tie waist making it the perfect pick for styling day to night. However, possibly one of the best parts of the stylish number is that it has been reduced from its original price of £45 to only £20 and is currently in stock - but we'd be quick as it is selling fast!

Snake midi shirt dress, £20, Miss Selfridges at ASOS

The TV personality perfectly matched her dress to her beauty look. Taking inspiration from the frock's colourway, Lorraine went for a light grey smoky eye, a flush of pink across her cheeks and a nude lip. The brunette beauty blow-dried her hair into her go-to natural waves and volumised with plenty of hairspray.

Carys Tiger Print Shirt Dress, £109, Whistles

If you love animal print like Lorraine but would rather stick to a single colour, the TV presenter stepped out only a week ago in a gorgeous green, tiger print shirt dress from Whistles - and this bad boy is still in stock. The midi dress comes in a stylish bottle green hue with a black tiger-striped pattern - and it appears the January sales are the gift that keeps on giving as this dress is also currently in the sale for £60 less than the original price. It looks like animal print is here to stay people!

