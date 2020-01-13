Lorraine Kelly stuns viewers in a khaki shirt dress ideal for everyday wear

We know she's no stranger to nailing a belted shirtdress - just last week she wowed in a green zebra print Whistles number, an epic camouflage French Connection shirt dress and even a horse print shirt dress from Monsoon a few weeks back, and that is just a few of the stylish shirt dresses we have witnessed! However, stepping out on Monday morning to present her ITV show, Lorraine Kelly nailed the trend once more in a khaki belted shirt dress from Warehouse and now we need one too!

The perfect desk to dusk piece, the Warehouse midi-dress comes with utility pocketing and full-length sleeves to shield against the colder months. The military-style dress is currently available on the Warehouse website for £65 meaning it won't break bank.

Utility Twill Midi Shirt Dress, £65, Warehouse

If you fancy bringing a bit more colour to these grey days, Phase Eight also has a very similar shirt dress in a gorgeous burnt orange hue. With full-length sleeves, belted wasit and midi-length, it is almost identical to Lorraine's Whistles number and as the Scottish TV presenter has shown, there no such thing as too many shirt dresses!

Tallulah Shirt Dress, £69, Whistles

However, Whistles also stock Lorraine's dress in a dark green shade. The stylish hue makes this dress perfect for day and night, dressed up with some boots in the evening and dressed down with a pair of smart trainers for the day, it's a win, win!

Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £52, Warehouse

Lorraine paired her khaki frock with her favourite pair of suede nude heels from Whistles that have, unfortunately, been out of stock since Christmas. She wore her brunette locks blow-dried into natural waves and volumised with plenty of hairspray. For her makeup look the 60-year-old went for glowy skin with a sweep of blush and a natural nude lip, adding some glam with a light grey smoky eye to pull it all together - it's a yes from us!

