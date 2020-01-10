Lorraine Kelly beats the January blues with the perfect pastel blue trouser suit

Lorraine Kelly taught us all a lesson in colour coordination on Friday morning when she stepped out in the perfect pale blue trouser suit, paired with matching camel coloured heels and a long-sleeved camel sweater. The perfectly paired outfit is the ideal look for back to work with its ultra-chic take on classic monochrome workwear and now we're all on a quest to find our own colour trouser suit!

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's tiger print dress is a massive hit with viewers and it's currently in the sale

We've searched high and low for Lorraine's pale blue suit but unfortunately with no luck. Luckily there are are plenty of colourful suits on the market, meaning that you can make like Lorraine and beat those January blues with a pop of colour.

Relaxed Patch Pocket Blazer, £35, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

Marks and Spencer currently have a similar mint green blazer to Lorraine's in stock for the affordable price tag of £35. The blazer comes with large relaxed pockets making it perfect for off-duty or on-duty looks - yes please, we love a versatile piece!

Tailored Blazer, £22.10, Boohoo

BUY NOW

Boohoo also has a trouser suit in a very similar pale blue hue to the TV presenter. However, the style also comes in this epic lilac shade sure to send heads turning. This stylish co-ord is also currently on sale for only £22 and is available im almost all sizes - although we predict, not for very long!

Pink Co-ord Blazer, £35, Missguided

BUY NOW

If you really fancy brightening up your January, then we have found the perfect pink trouser suit for you from Misguided. The gorgeously tailored pink co-ord cinches in at the waist making it flattering for all figures and comes complete with matching pink buttons.

Red Tailored Suit Jacket, £141, Karen Millen

BUY NOW

The sales have been good to us this January but this might be one of our favourite finds so far. Karen Millen currently has a gorgeous red trouser suit on sale for nearly 50 per cent off and it really is a thing of beauty. The blazer comes perfectly tailored with a red satin collar and single-button front, paired with a pair of comfortable wide-leg trousers.

Pop slim suit trousers, £32, ASOS

BUY NOW

And of course, ASOS has delivered with a gorgeous tailored suit in a slightly more wearable hue. The co-ord comes with a pair of high-waisted trousers and low-rise blazer - and both parts of this suit we can see us wearing all the way into summer. Now we're off to brighten up our wardrobe for January a la Lorraine!

OTHER: Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild over her incredible winter holiday snaps

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.