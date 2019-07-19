Lorraine Kelly's green and yellow wrap dress is from ASOS & fans are obsessed Lorraine - we love it!

Lorraine Kelly pulled out all the stops on Friday morning, wowing viewers in a stunning green wrap dress. The neon-toned number was made in a flattering wrap shape and had yellow and pink detail emblazoned all over it. We love the flared sleeves and relaxed shape - it's just what you need to feel comfortable and look chic on a sunny day. We've hunted down the fancy frock and it's by Flounce London, which is available at ASOS. Priced at £55, all sizes are in stock. Hurrah! Lorraine, 59, teamed the dress with a pair of fuchsia pink high heels from Kurt Geiger.

Wow! Lorraine looked extra-zesty in her wrap dress

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-one. Not only has she been fronting her daily show, but on Wednesday evening, she headed to the ITV summer party. The annual ITV event is quite the bash - all our favourite TV stars get all dressed up and party the night away. The guest list was pretty strong too, from Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid, Love Island's Amy, Sam and Billie Faiers to Robbie Williams and Ayda.

£55, ASOS

We loved her outfit too - the star looked so elegant in a forest green and white printed dress by Bombshell. The £119 number featured a sexy off-the-shoulder neckline. Normally Lorraine keeps her hair sleek and straight, but at the party she sported a head of full curls. Gorgeous!

Lorraine looked lovely at the ITV summer party

Lorraine's makeup is always applied by Helen Hand - the only makeup artist the Scottish star works with.

On a night out, the MUA told HELLO! "When we do a shoot or red carpet events, I will prep the skin first using Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a light coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

