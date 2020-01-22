Lorraine Kelly’s heart-print dress is a Valentine’s Day must-have

Valentine’s Day might be a few weeks away, but Lorraine Kelly is clearly feeling the love! The presenter wore a gorgeous heart-print dress on Wednesday’s Lorraine, and she looked gorgeous in the stand-out style. From a distance, you could be forgiven for thinking the dress was leopard-print, but if you look closely, you’ll see lots of little red and pink hearts. Cute!

The presenter shared an Instagram video of the look, and fans were quick to praise the outfit. One follower commented: “Loved your dress today Lorraine xx” while another added: “Looking fantastic again”. We have to agree!

Luckily, you can get your hands on the perfect date-night dress from high street store Oasis. Available in sizes XS to XL, it’s just £39.

Crushed heart midi dress, £39, Oasis

Lorraine paired the dress with pointed court shoes - her favourite style - in a stand-out red hue, and they’re also available to shop online.

Red court shoes, £80, Aldo

The presenter loves a brightly-coloured dress, and she wears them so well - in fact, she’s inspiring us to add a little more colour to our wardrobes. Speaking in her book, Shine, she said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days."

"I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back." She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier."

