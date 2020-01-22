lorraine-kelly

Lorraine Kelly’s heart-print dress is a Valentine’s Day must-have

A gorgeously subtle way to wear the print

Abigail Malbon

Valentine’s Day might be a few weeks away, but Lorraine Kelly is clearly feeling the love! The presenter wore a gorgeous heart-print dress on Wednesday’s Lorraine, and she looked gorgeous in the stand-out style. From a distance, you could be forgiven for thinking the dress was leopard-print, but if you look closely, you’ll see lots of little red and pink hearts. Cute!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tidying up in the studio this morning - today’s outfit Dress - @oasisfashion Shoes - @aldo_shoes

A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith) on

The presenter shared an Instagram video of the look, and fans were quick to praise the outfit. One follower commented: “Loved your dress today Lorraine xx” while another added: “Looking fantastic again”. We have to agree!

Luckily, you can get your hands on the perfect date-night dress from high street store Oasis. Available in sizes XS to XL, it’s just £39. 

oasis-dress

Crushed heart midi dress, £39, Oasis

BUY NOW

Lorraine paired the dress with pointed court shoes - her favourite style - in a stand-out red hue, and they’re also available to shop online.

aldo-shoes

Red court shoes, £80, Aldo

BUY NOW

The presenter loves a brightly-coloured dress, and she wears them so well - in fact, she’s inspiring us to add a little more colour to our wardrobes. Speaking in her book, Shine, she said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days."

"I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back." She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about lorraine kelly

More news