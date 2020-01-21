Lorraine Kelly's £15 M&S jumper goes perfectly with her leather pencil skirt

From Meghan Markle to Holly Willoughby, Queen Letizia to Amanda Holden, it is difficult to find a celebrity or royal who doesn't love a leather skirt. Lorraine Kelly proved the trend is not going away any time soon as she stepped out in an elegant maroon version on Tuesday morning. We've tracked down the leather pencil skirt and it appears to be from Oasis. While it is available to buy from Debenhams for £95, sizes are limited so you should act fast if you want to secure one for your wardrobe.

Styled by Bronagh Webster, she made the sexy skirt work-appropriate with a Marks & Spencer delicate round neck jumper in a blush pink colour that brought out the warmth of the skirt. Made from soft Cashmilon fabric, the £15 jumper would look just as good paired with jeans and trainers as it does with Lorraine's leather skirt. The good news is that if you fall in love with the pretty pink one, which is available in sizes 6-24, then you can stock up on the style in several other colourways, including pale blue, grey and brown.

Pink jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

To ensure she did not detract from the colour-block outfit, Lorraine opted for simple nude heels from Office and a natural beauty look. Her dark fringe was blowdried under to frame her face and she wore lashings of black mascara to make her eyes pop.

A video of the Scottish TV presenter strutting her stuff on the catwalk, or as she put it "galumphing on the catwalk", attracted an abundance of compliments from her Instagram followers. "Absolutely fantastic outfit", one said and another added: "Really suit the colours today."

Leather pencil skirt, £95, Debenhams

However, Lorraine revealed that the big dresses and high necklines she tends to feel most comfortable in are not her husband Steve Smith's favourite style. Speaking to You magazine editor Jo Elvin about #ClothesMyHusbandHates, the 60-year-old said: "We went out on Saturday night in Dundee and he says 'make sure you wear a booby dress.'" We think she looks incredible!

