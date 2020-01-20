Lorraine Kelly just wore the blue leopard print dress you didn't know you needed

Lorraine Kelly has never been afraid of animal print, but perhaps her safari holiday in South Africa in early January has inspired her recent wardrobe! Over the last few weeks alone, she has delighted fans with a green and black tiger print frock from Whistles and a pretty pastel cream and purple snake print dress from Miss Selfridge. On Monday morning, the 60-year-old continued to embrace her wild side (so to speak) in an unusual leopard print dress.

Opting for a modern twist on the classic style, the blue frock from Sosander was spotted with a black and white print, and it is a great way to add a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe which can so easily merge into an array of monochromes and browns at this time of year. With long sleeves, a flattering wrap front and a ruffle hem that falls just above the knees, the dress can easily take you from the office to a dinner date. And there's good news - it's available to buy in sizes 6-20 for a cool £69.

To finish off her look, Lorraine wrapped up warm in black tights and matching Kurt Geiger boots, and accessorised with a delicate silver necklace with a love heart pendant. Her dark hair was styled in her classic loose waves and she rocked a natural makeup look with brown eyeliner and lipgloss.

Blue leopard print dress, £69, Sosandar

Lorraine's hair and makeup artist, Helen Hand, revealed it doesn't take long to get the Scottish presenter TV-ready. "Lorraine has beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don’t really use a primer or prep the skin as she would have just cleansed and moisturised in the morning," the talented MUA told HELLO! in 2019. While her show begins at 9am, she is ready several hours in advance. "Makeup call time for Lorraine is 6.30am. I start with hair, and if we get time I do nails, followed by makeup and last finishing touches to the hair. So we are generally finished by 7.30 to 7.45am."

Lorraine also turned to Sosandar over the festive period for her silver scattered sequin party frock, and she is not the only celebrity who loves the brand. Amanda Holden has been a long-term fan, stepping out in a range of items from a £79 burgundy knitted dress to a fuschia one-shouldered jumpsuit.

