I'm a Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa stuns in a strapless black gown at the 2020 NTAs

After becoming accustomed to seeing Jacqueline Jossa rocking a bare-faced, natural beauty look in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, she has blown us away with her stunning red carpet look. Not only is she officially the Queen of the jungle, but she also gave the other celebrities a run for their money at the 2020 National Television Awards on Tuesday night.

Styled by Kelvin Barron - who regularly works with Kara Tointon and Georgia May Foote - the former Eastenders actress wore a beautiful black and white gown from Isabell Kristensen with a flattering sweetheart neckline, leg split and white flower embroidery. She accessorised with silver drop earrings, but we were particularly loving her silver embellished heels.

No red carpet outfit would be complete without a flawless beauty look, and Jacqueline's was something to behold. Enhancing her natural beauty with long black lashes, peachy cheeks and pink lips - courtesy of talented MUA Krystal Dawn - the mother-of-two looked completely at home at the star-studded event. Speaking of the NTAs on her Instagram Stories on Monday night, she said: "I'm really excited to get all glammed up for a change and see everyone." She continued by encouraging her fans to vote for "everything Eastenders and everything Ant and Dec and everything jungle."

Teasing her followers about her red carpet look ahead of the event, she wrote: "My 9th NTA tonight. The look needs to be cute." From the sweet videos she shared, it appears as though her youngest daughter Mia - whom she shares with former TOWIE star Dan Osborne - is also taking a keen interest in her mother's beauty look. While the one-year-old sat at the dressing table and dabbed her face with a brush she plucked out of her mother's makeup bag, Jacqueline said: "You don't need makeup. No, you're pretty." How adorable!

And if you're wondering how she achieved her gorgeous tan, she has recently returned from a romantic holiday in Dubai with Dan. The 27-year-old made fans green with envy after posting a loved-up snap of the pair on a boat with the skyline looming in the background, alongside the caption: "The view and you." After being separated for over a month while Jacqueline competed in reality TV show I'm a Celebrity at the end of 2019, we guess they deserved some quality time together - not that we're jealous!

