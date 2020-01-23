Jacqueline Jossa just wore the most relatable T-shirt for mums

Jacqueline Jossa just spoke for mums everywhere with her t-shirt that read: ‘Alexa: Feed my kids’, and we can definitely relate! The Queen of the Jungle poked gentle fun at the busy lives mums lead with the slogan tee, and we’re desperate to get our hands on one. The In The Style brand ambassador showed off the new drop from the brand, styling the black t-shirt with plain jeans.

Luckily, you can get your hands on the tee now - although it’s selling fast! The cool style is a total bargain at just £12, and we can guarantee other mums will be asking where you got it. It’s available in sizes 6-24.

Black tee, £12, In The Style

It’s not the only slogan tee in the range we’re craving. Jac also shared a picture of herself on Instagram in one that read: ‘Chocolate on everything’, and we can definitely get on board with that, too!

Here’s our pick from the edit:

White tee, £12, In The Style

Slogan hoodie, £25, In The Style

Jacqueline is clearly on cloud nine since leaving the jungle. After a gorgeous Christmas at home with her family, she recently wrote on Instagram: "Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly.. Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!! I’m going to be over the moon about this title for a long time."

And despite poking fun, she’s loving spending time with her two daughters Ella, four and Mia, one, plus husband Dan Osborne. We’re just pleased to see her feet very firmly on the ground!

