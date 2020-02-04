Holly Willoughby's puff-sleeve dress astounds This Morning viewers

How stunning did Holly Willoughby look on Tuesday morning? The television presenter dazzled fans in a beautiful new frock from & Other Stories. Her light green, printed square-neck midi dress had on-trend gathered puff shoulders, a smocked back panel and a sexy side split. It cost £79 and is currently available online, although since Holly wore it on This Morning, it's already sold out in a few sizes, so get in there quick if you want to add it to your wardrobe. The ITV star added her favourite pair of nude heels by Office, and wore her famous blonde hair in a lightly kinked style, with a splash of red lipstick. Gorgeous!

Holly is one of the UK's most popular style icons and it's easy to see why - she always sports obtainable looks that will suit all body shapes. But what's her biggest fashion rule she swears by? Comfort.

Puff Shoulder Midi Smocked Dress, £79, & Other Stories

It's also available in black, if you fancy something darker:

Square Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £79, & Other Stories

She told HELLO! In 2018: "I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

The Celebrity Juice star has racked up an enormous following on Instagram that sees her fans wanting to know where her outfits are from, but she still finds it strange that she causes certain styles to sellout.

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really, because I actually find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over and you create some sort of rule book of your own. So sometimes, you've just gotta go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment!"

