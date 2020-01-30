Holly Willoughby stuns fans in a fabulously floral dress on This Morning The ITV favourite has the flower power in her latest frock...

Holly Willoughby gave us all the floral vibes on Thursday's This Morning, rocking a beautiful floral dress by Goat - a brand with a big royal following. The blooming lovely design was lightweight and the ideal transeasonal dress for wearing right now, and during the warmer months, too. The fit-and-flare midi dress had a short funnel collar, a full skirt and long and full sleeves that gathered at the cuffs. We love the rosy print, too. The 38-year-old added black high heels and left her jewellery at home, letting her dress do all the talking. The frock costs £330 and all sizes are available online now.

Holly looked stunning in her floral frock

High end brand Goat has gotten a major boost in visibility over the years thanks to the Duchess of Cambridge. Worn regularly by Kate, the brand is in high demand from fans after she wore it constantly during her third pregnancy in 2017.

Goldfinch midi dress, £330,Goat

Prince William's wife attended the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London in November 2017, and wore the brand's Eloise Tunic dress in a deep cranberry shade. The high-necked dress boasted statement shoulder detail in the form of slight padding, and had a smattering of bold buttons. Priced at £480, the frock sold out almost immediately.

A week later, the Duchess looked incredible as she visited the Hornsey Road Children's centre. Kate glowed as she greeted staff, wearing Goat's Redgrave Coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn lots of dresses by Goat

The timeless outerwear item was made in a pure ivory shade, and was completely collarless, giving it a distinctive retro feel to it.

And in 2018, Kate's mother Carole got in on the action. In an interview with the Telegraph, the mother-of-three was photographed wearing not one but TWO near-exact dresses that have formerly been worn by her daughter, and they were both by Goat, too!

