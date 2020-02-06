We've always said that Holly Willoughby saves her best outfit of the week until Thursday; her last day on This Morning and this week, the blonde beauty didn't disappoint! Looking hot-to-trot, the 38-year-old rocked a pair of sleek black trousers from designer brand 3.1 Phillip Lim, and an incredible black top from Zara. Not just any old black top either; but it came with a lovely lace collar - a great contrasting accessory that her fans praised on Instagram. We were surprised to see it cost just £25.99 - it looked far pricier. Currently, all sizes are available - hurrah!

Holly's fancy top came from Zara

It's quite unusual to see Holly wearing trousers - she tends to sport dresses and skirts slightly more. But since stylist Angie Smith took over her wardrobe, she's far braver when it comes to wearing them.

Ribbed sweater with collar, £25.99, Zara

Telling HELLO! in 2018 she said: "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser. It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

Holly looked dreamy in denim

As always, it's been a week of fab outfits for the blonde beauty. On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-three showed off her new denim dress from Marks & Spencer.

Denim Fit & Flare Mini Dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

The stylish mini frock was designed in a lovely flattering fit and even had pockets and a collar.

We love the comfy stretch detail and the fact it could be dressed both up or down.

Priced at £49.50, it's currently available in all sizes, but get moving on this one, as it's proving super popular already. Holly styled up the number with a lovely brown cross-body bag - also from M&S - which cost £39.50, and a pair of brown, black and cream slingback high heels, which you can pick up for £25 at the high street mecca.

