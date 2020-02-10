Kim Kardashian wows in an iconic Alexander McQueen gown at the Oscars afterparty

Hollywood celebrities gathered at the Dolby Theatre to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday evening before heading on to various after parties - and it's fair to say they all dressed to impress! However, one stand-out star that really stole the show was Kim Kardashian, who attended the Vanity Fair after party with her sister Kylie Jenner - and didn't she look incredible?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a gorgeous cream gown, which was none other than Alexander McQueen's ‘Oyster’ gown from his S/S 2003 Shipwreck collection. Featuring a structured bodice, a chiffon skirt that portrayed the ridged surface of an oyster shell and shredded chiffon decorating the sleeves, the design was meant to convey disasters at sea. Kanye West supposedly gave the dress to his wife as a Christmas gift - we'd love to spend the holidays in their household!

The pair posed for a series of snaps Kim posted to Instagram, with the brunette beauty showing off the dress while Kanye rocked a dark blue suit from Alfred Dunhill. "Date Night Oscars 2020," the mother-of-four wrote in the caption, and fans immediately recognised the iconic gown. One wrote: "OMG the iconic McQueen Oyster dress from his 2003 collection. You look flawless!!" and her sister Khloe added: "Slayed!!!!! Shut it all the way down."

On the way to the post-Oscars event, Kim joked that she almost had a wardrobe malfunction. "I literally have to lay down in the car...otherwise my dress will rip or pop. But it's worth it," she said in a video that showed her reclining on the backseat. To finish off her look, Kim donned a flawless face of makeup, including smokey brown eyes, nude lips and bronzed cheeks, while her long dark hair was styled in wet-look waves. Posting a close up of her beauty look, she credited her glam squad, writing: "Thank you @chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed it!!! Big thank you to your amazing assistants as well."

She wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to turn heads at the event. Younger sister Kylie also looked amazing in a strapless blue Ralph and Russo gown that was reminiscent of a mermaid! It was adorned with hundreds of crystals and black tulle material that snaked from the bust to her waist, but she appeared to have similar transportation issues in the figure-hugging dress. "Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it," she said. Kylie later changed into an off-the-shoulder red Vivienne Westwood gown and cream Christian Louboutin heels, so perhaps the journey home will be a little easier!

