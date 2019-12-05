Melania Trump continues to give us coat envy in a monochrome Alexander McQueen jacket

First Lady Melania Trump has returned to the US after accompanying her husband President Donald Trump to the UK for the 70th anniversary celebration of NATO this week, but we still can't get over her impressive coat collection. First it was the red belted trench coat from Calvin Klein she wore as she touched down at Stansted Airport on Monday, followed by a Valentino canary yellow cape jacket which she wore to Buckingham Palace, and finally, it was a monochrome classic.

She prepared Christmas parcels with children from Baden Powell Primary School at a Salvation Army centre in London on Wednesday wearing a stunning black and white houndstooth jacket by Alexander McQueen. The brunette beauty completed her chic look with a plain black dress and matching heels. However, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that pictures of her arriving at the White House later that evening show the subtle change she made to her outfit. While she was braving the cold in bare legs in the UK, the mother-of-one swapped out her stiletto heels for black boots to keep warm in the chilly evening weather in America.

Alexander McQueen also happens to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designs, with her even wearing the label to greet Melania and other NATO leaders on Tuesday evening. While the Duchess of Cornwall wore a black cape coat and a pleated red dress and the Queen opted for a subtle green floral outfit, Kate and Melania were two of the more-eye catching attendees at the reception. Prince William was on an official visit to the Middle East, but his wife looked glowing in a green bespoke high-neck crepe midi dress by Alexander McQueen. Melania, on the other hand, opted for a colour-clashing outfit that consisted of a bright yellow jacket and beautiful purple midi dress.

Despite the approaching festive season, Donald Trump's wife made a shocking confession to one of the children at the Salvation Army centre. "Everyone was asking her random questions, what do you do for Christmas and that," 10-year-old Isabelle Bates said at the time. "We were talking about mince pies and she said she never had one but she was going to try one tonight."