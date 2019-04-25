Kim Kardashian's daughter North is so happy in mum's snakeskin boots – until it's time to take them off! It's tough being five…

Poor North West! The five-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has experienced what every little girl goes through when playing dress up with mummy's shoes. It's super fun in the game stage, but not so fun when it's time to give mum's shoes back. The familiar drama was shared in a series of photos by Kim on her Instagram and we feel for both mum and daughter. North looked adorable in her little pink snakeskin-print dress, which she had teamed with her mum's knee-high stiletto boots of the same print. The little girl is all smiles in the first three snaps but on picture four the meltdown arrives.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim wrote: "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots." Oh dear. North looks heartbroken as she holds her bag and notepad ready to leave the house. She'd clearly planned her whole look wanting to copy her mum and did NOT want to change her shoes.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

In the first photo we see North sitting on the floor admiring the pink boots – and who can blame her… they're pretty amazing. Pictures two and three show North strutting around the house probably thinking she's the bee's knees. But then, oh dear, her vision is crushed.

There were plenty of comments on the situation from Kim's friends and followers. Singer Katy Perry said: "Why not," while model Winnie Harlow wrote, "Omg." Strictly winner Stacey Dooley also liked the post.

One of Kim's fans told her: "Omg her meltdown is adorable." Another said: "We would also cry if you told us we couldn’t wear your boots!" One of our favourite comments read: "She laid that outfit and boots out the night before....she was going to school the next day ready to slayyyy."

Aw, bless her. You've got to hand it to sweet North, her outfit matches perfectly. Maybe in 10 years…

