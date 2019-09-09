Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah proves you CAN wear biker boots with a pretty dress on the red carpet So chic…

It must be fun being Eddie Redmayne's wife - not only do you wake up next to him every day, but you also get to join him on all the best red carpets around the globe. And with a luxury plus-one ticket, you also get to be styled by the best designers in the world. For a trip to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, to attend the premiere of Eddie's new movie, The Aeronauts, Hannah Bagshawe opted for a gothic Alexander McQueen ensemble, and we're seriously loving it.

The 35-year-old mum-of-two, who married her actor beau in December 2014, wore a black, silk-paneled knit dress which she accessorised with a studded double belt, and leather platform soled boots - also by Alexander McQueen. It's an interesting choice because when you think of red carpet bashes you tend to think of dainty sandals or a pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes, but we love the fact Hannah bucked tradition with her fashionable bovver boots - and they're a big trend for AW19.

If you're obsessed with the PR Executive's dress, we have some good news, it's still available to buy now at MyTheresa and it costs £3,180. We'll race you to the virtual queue…

Eddie's co-star and pal, Felicity Jones, was also in attendance and shimmered down the red carpet wearing a silver Valentino gown as posed alongside Eddie on the red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Felicity, 35, and Eddie, also 35, have reunited for The Aeronauts, and will likely be hoping for the same on-screen magic that saw them both nominated for Oscars for their roles as Stephen and Jane Hawking in 2014's The Theory Of Everything.

