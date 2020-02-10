Exclusive: AJ Odudu reveals why she's slimming down her wardrobe for good The presenter is supporting the Give up Clothes for Good campaign

It may be Valentine's Day this week, but AJ Odudu plans to celebrate something more important come Friday. "My birthday is two days before Valentine's Day so it has always been about that rather than romance," The Voice backstage presenter tells HELLO!. "I have no romantic plans, but I'll be spending lots of time with friends I love," adds the star, who also regularly reports for Lorraine.

Either way, AJ will be donning her gladrags for celebrations and when she does, she will be reaching into a newly slimmed-down wardrobe. The 31-year-old has sorted through her closet for the Give up Clothes for Good campaign, which is raising funds to fight cancer. "I'm a serial hoarder but I'm loving this new minimalist approach to life. I realised I owned eight pink suits, which I did not need," laughs AJ.

AJ is supporting the Give up Clothes for Good campaign

The initiative encourages people to take unwanted clothes, accessories or homeware to their local TK Maxx, before they are sold to raise funds for Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People, also promoting a more sustainable approach to fashion.

With AJ's presenting gigs regularly taking her to the red carpet, she admits she often "feels the pressure to appear on TV with a completely different outfit every time," but tries to be more eco-friendly by borrowing her glamorous outfits. AJ, who this week appears on Celebrity Come Dine With Me, has interviewed some of the biggest stars on the planet, including Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington. Who's next on her bucket list? "Who else is left?" laughs AJ. "Only time will tell."

AJ Odudu is supporting TK Maxx's Give Up Clothes for Good in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People. Visit tkmaxx.com for more information.

