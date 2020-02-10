Amanda Holden dazzles Britain’s Got Talent in a stunning Emilia Wickstead gown

The audition process of Britain's Got Talent has begun and although we won't see it on our screens for a while, we’ve seen some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram via the gorgeous Amanda Holden, and her outfits are seriously stylish. On Sunday afternoon, the 48-year-old wowed fans in a bright red, pencil-cut dress with a matching duster coat by Emilia Wickstead. The tailored design was so elegant and classy - we’re obsessed! Wearing a dress like that ensures all eyes are on you, and the ITV favourite added nude high heel shoes by Christian Louboutin. Stunning, right?

Emilia Wickstead is a brand that is loved by a whole host of glam royal ladies, from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Countess of Wessex, who frequently wear the design house, so mother-of-two Amanda is in very good company indeed.

We’ve noticed that during Britain's Got Talent filming, the blonde beauty tends to sport designer clothes for the occasion, but keeps it high street for her role on Heart Radio each day.

Last week,the TV presenter dazzled her Instagram fans in a stunning green ruffle top, and a matching skirt from high end brand Edeline Lee. The floaty top had a price tag of £365, and the skirt cost £460.

Amanda teased her hair up in a chic updo and added a pair of white Jimmy Choo high heels. Stylist Karl Willett is the man behind her BGT looks and loves how she has become more daring with her getups as time has gone on. Speaking to HELLO! he said: "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

