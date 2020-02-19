Andrea McLean’s Loose Women dress is the colour combo of the season

Andrea McLean has been showing her love of pink recently! On Tuesday the Loose Women presenter wore a gorgeous pink suit, and she followed it up on Wednesday with a red and pink wrap dress that we absolutely need to get our hands on. The belted number looked stunning on the 50-year-old, and she proved that the colour combo fashion insiders love is totally wearable.

And if you loved the belted, sleeved number too, you might be pleased to know that it’s currently available to buy online from Damsel in a Dress. With its flattering belted silhouette and A-line skirt, we think it’s a great investment for events and weddings.

Colourblock wrap dress, £179, Damsel in a Dress

If you’re not sold on the colour combo, the dress also comes in blue - and is equally gorgeous.

Colourblock wrap dress, £179, Damsel in a Dress

Andrea has been inspiring us in more ways than one. She recently joined actress Mika Simmons for a recording of her podcast, and spoke openly about her struggles with mental health. She said: "Depression and anxiety is a huge part of going through the menopause because of all the hormonal changes. It's something – suffer is such a horrible word because people are suffering much more worse things that I am – but I've just come through a really prolonged, difficult spell."

Andrea continued: "Not that you would ever know it because I showed up every day at work, and I smiled, and did my thing, but at home it was a very, very different story. I was in a very dark place. And for me, meditating made a huge difference. A massive difference, because it forces you to focus on the here and now."

Andrea, we think you’re amazing.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.