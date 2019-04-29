Andrea McLean just wore the most gorgeous yellow dress you'll ever see We love the ITV star's latest look

On Friday's Loose Women, Andrea McLean brought the sunshine in her most cheerful outfit yet! Known for her love of funky outfits emblazoned with prints and colourful tones, the 45-year-old stunned viewers in the yellow dress of dreams which turns out to be from Monsoon. The £80 'Kristina' dress is made from light linen and was cut in a draped shape, with ruffle sleeves and floaty hem. We particularly loved the belted waist and metal button fastening. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared her latest pic which generated lots of comments from fans, praising her bright look. One follower wrote: "Beautiful! You really suit that colour - Happy colour too!"

Andrea looked amazing on Loose Women

The author also teamed her frock with a pair of nude high heel shoes by Kurt Geiger - and she said recently she can't be without them, so much so that she has the £69 pair of heels in black too.

£80, Monsoon

As ever, Andrea and the other Loose Women ladies were styled by wardrobe duo Mother Shoppers, who put together all their stylish looks for the show.

The pair have previously revealed the meticulous planning process behind the ladies' outfits, telling HELLO!: "Most of the women have their section in the wardrobe room and we replenish their outfits regularly, as well as borrowing pieces. Everyone then has a 'worn' section and a 'to be worn' section. Some of the panellists wear the outfits a couple of times and some have a faster turnaround if they are on screen more, so it just varies on the week and the woman,"

They also explained that colourful, bright, playful shades work best when it comes to the Loose Women and their wardrobe choices. The duo explained: "In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour."

