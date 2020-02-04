Loose Women stars re-wear their exact Marks & Spencer and Zara outfits - and they're in the sale All four ladies looked stunning on both occasions...

Everyone has a few staple clothing items that they recycle week after week, even celebrities. After all, that's the whole concept of a capsule wardrobe! Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch and Saira Khan took the idea to the next level by stepping out in the exact same ensembles they wore back in January, and it was for a very special reason.

Credit: Instagram/Loose Women

The Loose Women Instagram page uploaded a picture of the stars in their outfits alongside the caption: "No, it’s not a case of déjà vu, our panellists are re-wearing the same outfits they wore earlier this year. Stylish and sustainable! We [love]." Breaking down each of the ladies' outfits, the post went on to reveal many of the items were high-street steals.

Pink midi dress, was £87 now £37, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

Andrea stood out in an eye-catching pink midi dress from & Other Stories which featured a ruffled neck and long sleeves, alongside a black belt and matching heels. Now is the time to get your hands on the frock as it is currently in the sale for £37 down from £85. Coleen, on the other hand, donned a more pared-back look, with a white shirt and black jeans, but her Marks & Spencer blazer was the star of her outfit. While the pretty olive green colour is no longer available to buy, there is a stunning forest green colour with the same ruched sleeves with a price tag of just £45.

Ruched green blazer, £45, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

Denise turned to Wallis for her black leather trousers and blue leopard print blouse, which retails for £31.50 in the sale. Continuing the high street theme, Saira Khan's pretty Zara midi dress featured long sheer sleeves, a pleated skirt and the mother-of-two swapped out the matching burgundy belt for a tan version. All four looked stunning, and fans were quick to show their support for their sustainable fashion.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon's purple satin Zara dress is a total bargain and we need it

Blue animal print blouse, was £35 now £31.50, Wallis

BUY NOW

One fan commented: "This is a fine example to us all that celebs can wear outfits more than once. Thank you." Another wrote: "Well done. I always wonder what happens to all the clothes that are worn by the Loose women, Holly and Lorraine. Some people simply can’t afford clothes and others need to break the cycle of quick fashion."

This comes shortly after the ladies wore matching red gowns at the 2020 National Television Awards as a show of unity. "Often people want to drive a wedge...We're really great friends so we love to show solidarity on the red carpet," Nadia Sawalha explained in a YouTube video. Talking about their outfits, she continued: "I cannot believe how beautiful the dresses are. We were thinking...on the red carpet how amazing will that be? Red carpet and everyone in red."

READ: Ashley Roberts colour-clashes her pink River Island cardigan with green heels

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.