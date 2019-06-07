Andrea McLean's pastel polka dot skirt is SO CHIC and we need it A gorgeous summer look for the Loose Women star

Andrea McLean looked her typically stylish self on Thursday - stunning Loose Women viewers with a very chic pastel-toned outfit. We can't stop thinking about her skirt in particular though; which was made in a Tiffany box blue tone, appeared super swishy and was covered in polka dots. Need. Now. The stylish separate is from high street store Warehouse and priced at £42. Currently available in all sizes, we predict a sellout! The 49-year-old teamed the skirt with a simple crew neck top from Zara and nude high heels.

Andrea looked incredible on Loose Women

Andrea and the rest of the Loose Women ladies - from Janet Street-Porter to Linda Robson - are styled by Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen, otherwise known as Mother Shoppers. HELLO! spoke to the talented professionals, who explained there's a method behind the colours that the ladies wear on screen. "In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour on."

£42, Warehouse

And let's not forget Andrea's beauty look - we always notice how full and luscious her hair appears when she is on set. Refreshingly, the TV star revealed last year her glam locks are given a bit of help with hair extensions and what's more, she has them applied at a royally-approved hair salon.

Richard Ward is a salon visited by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, so it's easy to see why Andrea heads there! The brunette beauty told Instagram that she gets extensions fitted to "get back the fullness." Showing her fans the subtle transformation, she posted a video showing viewers how the extensions had been fitted in to create a new volume-heavy look. Andrea was very pleased with the results, and thanked her hairdresser for "giving me back a full head of shiny hair."

