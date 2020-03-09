Andrea McLean rocked a £30 red floral dress on Loose Women - and we need it Andrea nailed her desk-to-daywear look

Bringing major summer vibes, Andrea McLean stepped out in this red floral midi-dress on Monday's episode of Loose Women. Beating the Monday blues, Andrea, 50, looked radiant as ever as she presented the ITV panel show alongside her co-hosts Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Denise Welch. Cutting a stylish figure, Andrea's feminine desk-to-daywear dress featured long balloon sleeves, a V-shaped neckline and a self-tie belt which draws in at the waist - gorgeous.

Andrea looked ravishing in red on Monday's episode of Loose Women

Amping up her elegant ensemble with a silver necklace and earrings, the TV star wore her brunette hair down in loose curls. Looking fresh-faced, Andrea kept her makeup natural and dewy, modelling a brown smokey-eye, mascara-lined lashes and a pale pink lipstick. Perfect for work, weekends and weddings, we can't get enough of Andrea's ravishing red dress. Want to find out where you can shop the look? We've got the lowdown…

Jersey Wrap Dress, £30, Next

Retailing at just £30 from high street favourite, Next, the TV presenter's jersey wrap dress is both ultra-chic and ultra-affordable. Still available in most sizes, our advice is to act fast and buy while you can. Extremely versatile, Next recommends styling this easy-to-wear dress with either strappy heels for the office or casual trainers for a laid-back weekend look - sounds good to us.

Regularly delighting Loose Women fans with her sophisticated fashion sense, just last week the 50-year-old looked divine in an oat-coloured turtleneck from Reserved which she paired with a khaki green leather skirt - also from Next. Posting a photo of her stylish outfit on Instagram, the TV star's 247K followers showered Andrea with praise. One wrote: "You look absolutely amazing Andrea!" And another simply said: "Love the skirt and jumper Andrea, you are so beautiful." Styled by her trusty duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who work under the name MotherShoppers - Andrea's outfits often consist of bright colours, flattering silhouettes and affordable pieces.

