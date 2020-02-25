Andrea McLean's green leather skirt goes perfectly with her Zara top She associated her all-green outfit with Kermit the Frog!

Andrea McLean regularly delights fans with her pretty outfits on Loose Women. On Monday, the star wore an all-green outfit and joked she was "Harnessing my inner Kermit the Frog." We thought she looked stunning!

Andrea McLean wore an all-green outfit on Monday's Loose Women

The Scottish presenter, 50, wore a leather-look skirt from Next that had a flattering A-line cut and a tied waist. Costing £38, the midi is available to buy in Andrea's khaki colour or a classic black colour complete with gold buttons. She teamed her colourful skirt with a pale green V-neck cardigan from Zara which, with a price tag of £19.99, brought the total cost to less than £60. Curly hair, fresh-faced makeup and nude Kurt Geiger shoes finished off her effortless style.

Leather-look skirt, £38, Next

BUY NOW

Andrea's trusty stylist duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who work under the name MotherShoppers - were the first to comment on an Instagram photo of her ensemble, writing: "Serene in green." They went on to post their own photo of the star with the caption: "Our Andrea showing us how to work both the cardi & coloured leather trends." Meanwhile, her fellow Loose Women star Saira Khan also complimented her look, simply commenting: "Gorgeous."

READ: The Loose Women ladies showing off their natural beauty

This is the latest of many colourful outfits Andrea has rocked over the past week or so. The stunning brunette also recently wore a mustard silk midi dress from Closet London and snake print heeled boots and glammed up in a floor-length blue gown embroidered gown for an immersive Titanic experience with husband Nick Feeney on Valentine's Day.

Green cardigan, £19.99, Zara

BUY NOW

However, Andrea revealed in January that she was embarrassed by some of the outfits she wore in the past. Reflecting on some moments in her career, she wrote: "On this midweek hump day I decided to look back at some of the things I’ve managed to do when I didn’t think I could, to see if it inspired me. As you’ll see, all it did was make me howl at the dodgy haircuts, doubtful fashion and decidedly daring things I’ve done over the past 20 years."

RELATED: Emily Atack's statement ASOS trench coat is currently in the sale

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.