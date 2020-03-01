Loose Women star Andrea McLean has invited fans inside her living room – and it's the perfect place to relax in! On Friday, the mother-of-two shared a picture on Instagram of herself working at her laptop on the sofa at her home in Surrey, and her surroundings looked incredibly cosy. Andrea's cream sofa was covered in gingham and velvet cushions, as well as several blankets. Next to it was a white unit which had a photo frame with pictures of Andrea's children, Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13. The window had French shutters, and the windowsill was decorated with a house plant and candles.

Andrea McLean in her living room at home in Surrey

Andrea had been working at home all evening, and had shared the picture of herself at her laptop to encourage fans to ensure they have a work, life balance. She wrote: "Still tapping away trying to finish my work off and realised I haven't moved for six hours and it's Friday night. Not sure Teddy has moved either. Whatever you are doing this weekend, take time out, have a break and do something you love." In the comments, many of Andrea's followers were able to relate with her working situation, while others couldn't resist commenting on just how cute Teddy looked. Andrea and Nick got their Cavapoo puppy in December, and the couple opened up about their four-legged friend in an exclusive HELLO! interview. Andrea said: "He was like an unplanned baby, he just seemed to slot in."

The Loose Women star has a good eye for interior design

Andrea and Nick have been married for two years, and celebrated their wedding anniversary at the end of November. The happy couple had tied the knot in 2017, in a star-studded ceremony attended by Loose Women stars including Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

The star also praises Nick for helping her feel confident, and often talks about him on Loose Women. Andrea said that her special day was proof that "dreams do come true," and the pair have been blissfully happy ever since. Andrea and Nick have even joined together on a business venture, having founded This Girl is on Fire, a motivational website, in 2018. Last year, the couple celebrated its one-year anniversary by inviting fans to come along to an afternoon tea in London. 2019 was a big year for Andrea, who also celebrated her 50th birthday. The presenter hosted a star-studded party that was attended by HELLO!, along with celebrities including Keith Lemon and her Loose Women co-star Gloria Hunniford.

