Michelle Keegan may be self-isolating like the rest of the country, but we have a sneaky suspicion her go-to home attire may be slightly different to ours. The Our Girl actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself wearing a gorgeous silky mini dress in what appears to be a holiday snap. As she walks down a sweeping stone staircase, she showed off her beautiful strappy frock, which perfectly complemented her tan - not that we're jealous at all.

The luxe blue material is covered in a pink floral and dragon print, and it features strappy sleeves and a daring leg split. While Michelle paired it with nude strappy heels, a shoulder bag and styled her dark hair in natural curls for a night out, she joked that she had very different plans for her 'nightwear' following the coronavirus lockdown.

"The night I went out in a nightie...now I'm wearing nightwear all day everyday," she wrote in the caption, but fans were quick to note that she has some seriously glamorous nightwear! "Well I def don’t look like that in my nightie," one wrote, and another commented: "Nightwear is the new daywear." Cosy jumpers are also likely to feature in the former Coronation Street star's home wardrobe, after she was seen sporting a cosy blue cardigan from her Very collection during a video appearance on This Morning last week.

Michelle is not the only star to be opting for relaxed outfits, with the likes of Amanda Holden and Stacey Solomon also wowing fans with their chic loungewear and pyjamas. While Amanda has hosted her Heart FM radio show in luxe silk pyjamas from home, including a beautiful pair from Sosandar, Stacey has been debuting her impressive co-ord collection, including a pink outfit from Pretty Little Thing and a white ensemble from Missy Empire.

