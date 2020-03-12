Michelle Keegan models mini dresses as she shows fans around her wardrobe Michelle looks gorgeous in her new outfits!

Michelle Keegan has given her millions of fans another peek at her favourite wardrobe pieces, this time with a fun twist! The star launches her Spring/Summer collection with Very on Thursday, and recently enjoyed a try-on session in her own home - in a video that's since been watched almost half a million times. Woah. Michelle's favourite pieces appear to be the mini dresses from the collection, since she modelled a gorgeous black number, a floral frock - which she admitted was one of her go-to prints - and a bold yellow dress in the video.

Michelle looked beautiful in her new dresses

The new collection has something for everyone, from formalwear to shorts, skirts, jumpers and denim - and even a minimal black bodysuit that is very similar to the Zara version that shoppers love, including Michelle's younger sister-in-law Natalya Wright! No doubt she will love the new range as much as the Our Girl actress.

Michelle's family were sure to comment their words of support on the launch, with Mark's mum Carol Wright commenting: "Lovely collection, well done," alongside some heart emojis - and second sister-in-law Jess Wright adding: "Need in every style!!!!"

Burnout Ruffle Skirt Mini Dress, £50, Very

We reckon Michelle's collection will fly off the virtual shelves, since fans are always desperate to emulate her fashion choices. The star made two chic appearances recently, stepping out with husband Mark Wright at the Global Awards wearing a bold colour-blocking outfit, and for a Tuesday's Our Girl screening - in a chic pastel trouser suit and Aldo heels. She can do no wrong!

The actress works closely with fashion stylist Kelvin Barron on her looks for public events, and loves to mix designer with high-street. She even showed how she likes to dress at home in her recent video - in black skinny jeans, a fine knit and comfy slippers. We can't wait to see what she wears next…

