Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous ensemble from her Very collection, reminiscing about a night out before the coronavirus pandemic. "When I was touching walls without caring," the actress joked in the caption. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a wall wearing a gorgeous tan body tucked into a pair of green utility trousers and tan heels. Michelle accessorised with chunky jewellery, a neutral bag and wore her dark hair in her trademark long curls. Gorgeous!

Michelle's utility trousers and bodysuit were clearly so popular they sold out

As usual, it wasn't long before her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments, including: "You are so gorgeous" and: "Outfit vibe." Fans are always keen to emulate Michelle's fashion choices, and the star's chic ensemble clearly received a lot of attention as she later took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the sell-out body and trousers are now back in stock. So happy shopping, ladies!

Green utility trousers, was £35 now £28, Very

We've tracked down both items and they are both in the sale, so it comes as no surprise that they are already flying off the virtual shelves. The military-inspired trousers cost just £28 down from £35, and they are perfect if you're looking to channel her Our Girl character, Lance Corporal Georgie Lane. Meanwhile, the jersey bodysuit comes in tan, black and white to suit all outfits, and it has an affordable price tag of £14.40.

Tan bodysuit, was £18 now £14.40, Very

Michelle recently launched her Spring/Summer collection with Very and shared her try-on session in her own home. In the Instagram video - which has been watched almost half a million times - the 32-year-old modelled some of her pieces, including a bold yellow dress and a floral frock, which she admitted was one of her go-to prints. Michelle regularly wears her collection in public, most recently for an appearance on This Morning where she spoke about her final series in Our Girl. Looking as stylish as ever, she opted for a £28 fluffy blue knit from her collection.

