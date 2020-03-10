Michelle Keegan just teamed her chic designer suit with bargain high-street heels Michelle attended a screening of Our Girl on Monday evening

The gorgeous Michelle Keegan has nailed it with yet another lust-worthy outfit, this time rocking a chic pastel trouser suit to an Our Girl screening on Monday night. Dressed as always by her go-to stylist Kelvin Barron, the actress' checked suit was by designer Carmen March - teamed with a pearl handle handbag by ThreeSixFive and pretty Lark & Berry jewellery. Beautiful! Fans of Michelle's style might be rushing out to buy her high-street ALDO heels, too - which cost just £59.99 online.

Michelle looked gorgeous in her checked pastel suit

We reckon Michelle's sling-backs are reminiscent of Dior’s cult 'J'adior' shoes - bonus! The white mid heels are currently available on website Zalando, though we predict a quick sell out following the Our Girl star's outing. There's also a very similar version in the ALDO sale, for just £19.

MORE: Amanda Holden just totally wowed us in this fiery red dress



WATCH: Michelle Keegan talks through her Very party collection

Michelle finished her knockout look by wearing her long brunette hair in thick, loose waves - and her trademark makeup look of tanned, glowing skin and glossy nude lips.

Julietta heels, £59.99, ALDO

Wondering what Michelle uses for her flawless look? The star told HELLO! in 2019 that she favours Giorgio Armani foundation. "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick," she said. "And it's got a dewy finish."

Nilani heels, £19, ALDO at Shoeaholics

Michelle continued: "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

MORE: Mark Wright's model sister Natalya Wright shows off her fashion credentials at a IWD gig

We can't imagine Michelle ever looking less than beautiful, but we'll take her word for it! The actress is set to appear in her final series of Our Girl soon, after announcing in January that she was stepping down from her role as Corporal Georgie Lane.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.